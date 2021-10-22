Metaverse – dystopian future or new technological frontier?

It’s the latest buzzword in tech, and it’s currently dominating conversations in Silicon Valley and beyond. In recent months everyone seems to be talking about the “metaverse”. Though what is it exactly? Let’s take a look and shed some light on this somewhat elusive concept. Some go as far as to claim it as a new aspiration for our society, while others just view it as tech hype.

By Sascha Fahrbach, Cybersecurity and Technology Expert.

What is the Metaverse anyway?

To better understand what the Metaverse is or, perhaps more accurately, what it could become, it’s a good idea to know about the origins of its namesake.

Our technological future in sci-fi novels and films often paint a gloomy picture of dystopian nightmares. Blade Runner or 1984 all place us into a world full of corporate and government surveillance, control, and other dark themes. Though perhaps they all are a warning sign for us as we race towards an increasingly tech-centred future.

In the same spirit, the term “metaverse” was coined by Neal Stephenson from his book “Snow Crash”, released in 1992. This was the first mention of the word, and we learn that the Metaverse is a 3D virtual world where people interact with specialised avatars.

Though it was also more than that, those avatars could live, meet, build and make money in this virtual universe. This is built on similar virtual worlds like in the novel “Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline. As our technological abilities reach newer heights, we can interact on a virtual level on a faster and more integrated scale. This Metaverse can very much be part of our future.

We could imagine virtual reality environments more exciting and elaborate than many would have in their day-to-day lives. As some science fiction stories claim, the distinction between reality and virtual is increasingly blurred.

In many aspects of our lives, we already are experiencing this nexus of the virtual and real world. However, there is no unified term such as we’ve seen in sci-fi novels.

The gaming industry has been leading this trend into the unknown. As new graphics and games demand the latest raw computing power, the industry is already showing us elements of the Metaverse. With recent successes like Epic’s Fortnite and Roblox, players can create and shape entire worlds like never before. These new virtual communities even have their own economies where money can be earned and also exchanged for currency in the real world. We’ve even seen some of the first virtual concerts with Ariana Grande within the Fortnite universe. It’s only a taste of things to come, where virtual experiences and interaction with others take on a new scale.

Similarly, outside of the gaming community, we are already experiencing parts of the Metaverse. The use of VR and AR tools aren’t just cool gadgets to have in gaming. These highly sophisticated (and expensive) tools have direct application in our working lives. Engineers can use them to overlay a factory machine schematic or doctors, who may need extra patient and medical information during an operation.

Major corporations like Microsoft, Google, HTC, and Samsung, to name just a few, are heavily invested in providing VR and AR gear to every major industry.

We have seen earlier renditions of a type of Metaverse before, however. In some ways, the concept is not a revolutionary one today, but there is a difference: technological advancement.

Just as a decade ago, smartphones and the ability to connect to the internet were more limited than they are today; the same rings true with the components needed for any kind of digital Metaverse.

We continue to see a rapid digital transformation, faster ways to connect, improved graphics technology. This has all fueled the hype that we’re currently experiencing with the Metaverse.

In Silicon Valley and among VCs, the commercial opportunities for the Metaverse and all its facets are massive.

Just this week, although no details have been released, Facebook announced it would create over 10,000 jobs in Europe to build its Metaverse. It sounds intriguing but, without any clear plan or concrete details, it simply adds to marketing hype.

So, will the Metaverse arrive by Christmas? Not likely.

Indeed there are many elements of the Metaverse and interactive digital environments which are already present in our daily lives.

We certainly will hear more of it, and it will be a loud and, at times, exciting journey for both consumers and the world. If the Metaverse is like the dystopian books, some of us fear, only time will tell.