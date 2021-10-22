EU is becoming inefficient bureaucratic behemoth: PM

“Today’s European Union is leaning towards transforming into a non-national superstate. I warn you that if it did, it would not be a superstate at all, but a super inefficient state,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki assessed. “We are fighting for the Europe we have missed for so many years – a Europe that is strong with its diversity, a Europe that solves citizens’ problems, not those it generated itself,” he stressed.

“The Union itself is becoming such a bureaucratic behemoth that generates increasingly more institutions, but when it comes to action, it turns out that they are not the most efficient,” Mr Morawiecki said in a podcast published on Friday.

“The [COVID-19] pandemic has shown that in the modern world no one has the comfort of disassembling every decision into its first parts. When the struggle for human life is underway when the fate of thousands of companies and millions of employees is on the knife’s edge – you have to act overnight and it was not the Union, but nation-states that showed their prowess in the pandemic crisis,” he stressed.

As he pointed out, “it was the nation-states that have proved to be operationally capable of handling a situation requiring a sudden response.”

He stated that “a golden mean must be found between the competences in which the states perform better and the competences in which the common strength of the Union is indispensable.”

“Unfortunately, today’s European Union is leaning towards transforming into a non-national superstate. I warn you that if it did, it would not be a superstate at all, but a super inefficient state, and perhaps the worst thing about all this is that this process of transformation of the Union is happening beyond democratic control,” Mateusz Morawiecki stressed.

“It is a straight path to a catastrophe and Poland wants to save the European Union from this mistake,” he emphasised.

“We are fighting not only for sovereignty, but we are also fighting for the Europe we have missed for so many years – a Europe that is strong with its diversity, a Europe that solves citizens’ problems, not those it generated itself,” the PM explained.