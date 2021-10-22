Cytisine considered medication for e-cigarette addiction

The University of Rzeszów (UR) will conduct the world’s first large-scale research on cytisine in the treatment of electronic cigarette addiction. UR received over PLN 9.8 million (EUR 2.13 mln) in funding for the implementation of this project, university spokesman, Maciej Ulita said.

“The project involves conducting the world’s first large study aimed at finding an effective and safe medication in the treatment of electronic cigarette addiction. The project is expected to provide evidence for the use of cytisine as the first drug in the treatment of ‘exclusive’ addiction to E-cigarettes and ‘double’ addiction, i.e. to E-cigarettes and tobacco cigarettes,” the research description said.

The UR spokesman announced that the “cytisine in the treatment of addiction to electronic cigarettes: a randomised placebo-controlled study” won first place in a competition announced by the Medical Research Agency for non-commercial clinical trials in the field of psychiatry and neurology.

“From a scientific point of view, it will be an innovation and a breakthrough on a global scale, and from an implementation point of view, the study will have great health, social and economic significance for patients and the health care system in Poland and around the world,” project manager professor Piotr Tutka emphasised.

He added that addiction to electronic cigarettes in a short period of time became one of the greatest challenges of modern medicine.



“The use of electronic cigarettes, initially introduced as an alternative to traditional cigarettes, has increased dramatically in the last few years and is described by the US Food and Drug Administration as an ‘epidemic’. The percentage of electronic cigarette users in the population of young Poles is already higher than the percentage of traditional cigarette smokers,” the scientist pointed out.

The project of the University of Rzeszów will be implemented by the research team from the Department of Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology of the Medical Sciences Institute.