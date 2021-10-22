Polish PM says nation states more effective than EU

"Unfortunately, the EU today is gravitating towards a nationless superstate," Morawiecki said, warning that if this course was pursued further, the bloc may change "not into a superstate, but into a super inefficient state."

Mateusz Morawiecki/Facebook

Nation states working in the European Union have proved to be more effective than EU institutions, the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has said.

Poland’s conservative government has frequently accused Brussels of trying to transform the EU into a superstate at the expense of nation states.

Morawiecki expressed similar views in a podcast aired on Friday.

“The EU itself is a bureaucratic behemoth that keeps spawning more and more institutions, but when it comes to action, it turns out to be not particularly effective,” the Polish prime minister said.

He argued that nation states had proved their superiority during the coronavirus pandemic, saying that “it was nation states that showed that they are able to contain an emergency situation.”

Morawiecki also said that the EU needed to find “a happy medium between competences where nation states prove to be better and competences where the strength of the whole Union is indispensable.”

“Unfortunately, the EU today is gravitating towards a nationless superstate,” Morawiecki said, warning that if this course was pursued further, the bloc may change “not into a superstate, but into a super inefficient state.”

He also complained that policy changes in the EU were happening outside of democratic control.

“This direction is being set by European bureaucrats and judges from the Court of Justice in Luxembourg,” he said.

The EU has accused Law and Justice, Poland’s ruling party, of politicising the justice system, but the country’s conservative government maintains its overhaul of the judiciary is merely a way of re-organising the system in Poland.