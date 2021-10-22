Poland and EC agree on Belarus migrant crisis causes: deputy FM

The EC’s view on the migrant crisis on the Belarusian border is “absolutely consistent” with that of the Polish government, Marcin Przydacz, Polish deputy Foreign Minister said after a meeting with Monique Pariat, EC Director-General for Migration and Home Affairs on Friday.

The two officials discussed the subject of the increased migratory pressure on the Polish-Belarusian border and areas adjacent to those where a state of emergency has been introduced since September 2.

Warsaw blamed Minsk and the regime of Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka for pushing migrants across the country’s border with Poland and the Baltic states in an attempt to destabilise the EU.

“As for the causes and course of that artificially induced crisis, our assessments – Poland’s and the EC’s – are absolutely consistent, there is in no way a dispute between us,” the deputy Foreign Minister said.

“Both the Commission and the Polish government believe… that it is an artificially induced hybrid operation, in which Lukashenka uses people brought in from the Middle East and African countries, instrumentally, in order to destabilise the situation on the eastern border of Poland and the EU,” he added.

Mr Przydacz said that he had told the EC that Poland had the necessary laws in place to grant asylum or international protection. He stressed that such applications could be received by Polish officials in the migrants’ country of origin or in Belarus itself, however, an increase of such applications has not been noted.

He emphasised that this clearly shows that the asylum applications received were not genuine but were merely being used as a justification for illegal border crossing. “Neither Poland nor the EC or other countries can accept this,” the deputy head of the Foreign Ministry stated.

“The EC also appreciates the fact that we are defending the EU border,” he said, adding that other EU member states and NATO members had voiced approval of Poland’s actions.