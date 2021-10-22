Poland and EC see eye to eye on Belarus migrant crisis, says dep FM

"As for the causes and course of that artificially induced crisis, our assessments – Poland's and the EC's – are absolutely consistent, there is in no way a dispute between us," Przydacz said.

After meeting a representative of the European Commission (EC) on Friday, a Polish deputy foreign minister said the EC’s view of the migrant crisis on the Belarusian border is “absolutely consistent” with that of the Polish government.

Marcin Przydacz met EC Director General for Migration and Home Affairs Monique Pariat on Friday, during which the two officials discussed increased migratory pressure on the Polish-Belarusian border, areas adjacent to which have been under a state of emergency since September 2.

Warsaw has blamed Minsk and the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashnko for pushing migrants across the country’s border with Poland and the Baltic states in an attempt to destabilise the EU.

“Both the Commission and the Polish government believe… that it is an artificially induced hybrid operation, in which Lukashenko uses on an instrumental basis people brought in from the Middle East, from African countries, in order to destabilise the situation on the eastern border of Poland and the EU,” he added.

He said he had told the EC that Poland had the necessary laws in place governing the granting or asylum or international protection, and said such applications could be received by Polish missions in the migrants’ country of origin or in Belarus itself, but that no increase in such applications abroad had been noted.

Przydacz added this clearly showed the asylum applications received were not genuine but were merely being used as a justification for illegal border crossing. “Neither Poland, the EC nor other countries can accept this,” he said.

“The EC also appreciates the fact that we are defending the EU border,” Przydacz said, adding that other EU member states and Nato had voiced approval of Poland’s actions during talks he had held.