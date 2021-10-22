Polish-Lithuanian GIPL gas pipeline connected

The Polish and Lithuanian parts of the GIPL gas pipeline, connecting the gas systems of both countries, were joined on Friday with the last, “golden” weld. The pipeline is to be launched in mid-2022. Thanks to the GIPL, the Baltic states and Finland will have a gas connection with the rest of the EU.

The government plenipotentiary for strategic energy infrastructure, Piotr Naimski, assessed that “we are witnessing an important point on the way towards deepened cooperation between our countries.” “I think this collaboration can be an example for all of Europe,” he added.

As emphasised by Mr Naimski, GIPL is an element of the Polish strategy of diversifying the directions and sources of gas supplies. “I believe that thanks to this gas pipeline we are closer to each other and we are safe,” added the plenipotentiary. “This applies not only to energy, but also to security in a broader sense,” he noted.

The deputy head of Gaz-System company, Marcin Kapkowski, assessed that GIPL, together with the LNG terminals in Świnoujście and Klaipėda, opens up completely new opportunities for the entire region, including business. “It means a lot for independence from gas supplies from the East,” he emphasised.

“We literally crossed the mountains and forests to connect,” said the head of the Lithuanian gas operator Amber Grid Nemunas Biknius. He recalled that the preparations took many years. “Now we are facing market integration and we will be presenting products targeted at customers and customers by mid-2022,” he added.

The gas pipeline will have a transmission capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters. annually towards Lithuania and 2 billion towards Poland. GIPL will physically connect the already integrated gas market of the Baltic states and Finland with the rest of the EU. GIPL’s investors are Gaz-System and the Lithuanian gas operator Amber Grid. Co-financing from the European CEF instrument for the entire project amounts to EUR 266.4 mln.