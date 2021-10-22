Presidential couple congratulate finalists of Chopin competition

We would like to congratulate and thank you with all our hearts, said President Andrzej Duda on Friday to the finalists of the 18th Frederic Chopin International Piano Competition at the ceremony at the Presidential Palace, hosted by him and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

“My wife and I are very happy to welcome you to the Presidential Palace. It is a very special place, not because it is the Presidential Palace, but because the first concert of Frederic Chopin took place here. On February 24, 1818, when he was 8 and yet completely unknown, one of the newspapers made an error in his name while announcing this concert, but it was the beginning of his great artistic path,” the president recalled.

As he stressed, “it was already then that many experts started to acknowledge his extraordinary, unprecedented talent. It was in this place, probably in this room, so indeed this place, one could say, is also a Chopin palace,” President Duda pointed out.

“Thank you for creating such an extraordinary artistic event, whose rank and artistic dimension were clearly visible yesterday. These storms of endless applause that you received is perfect proof of how high the rating of your performance was,” stressed the president. “We wish you all the best, nothing but success and only days of great satisfaction with your talent and the work you do,” he added.

The president also expressed hope that this success will help all the finalists in their further careers and “perhaps open the doors to all concert halls in the world even wider.”

“It will be a great pleasure for us to watch and listen to you in the future,” he added.

Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu from Canada turned out to be the best out of 87 pianists who competed for the main prize throughout several stages of the event.