Energylandia one of Google’s Top 10 most searched for tourist attractions in Europe

The theme park in Zator, southern Poland, was ranked number 8, ahead of Milan Cathedral and Camp Nou football stadium in Barcelona in 9th and 10th position and just behind the Almalfi Coast in Italy on 7th.

Energylandia

A Polish theme park has found itself on Google’s Top 10 list of most popular tourist attractions in Europe.

Energylandia in Zator in southern Poland came in at number 8 on the ranking of most searched for attractions, ahead of Milan Cathedral and Camp Nou football stadium in Barcelona in 9th and 10th position and just behind the Almalfi Coast in Italy on 7th.

The theme park was only overtaken in the Google ranking by one other theme park, Germany’s Europa-park which came in at number 4.Energylandia

Kris Kojder, spokesman for Energylandia told newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza: “Being in the company of such tourist attractions as the Eiffel Tower, Sagrada Familia or the Louvre is a great honour and an amazing source of pride.

“Especially because a Polish amusement park has overtaken Disneyland in the ranking as well as many other well-known European theme parks.”

Kris Kojder, spokesman for Energylandia said: “Being in the company of such tourist attractions as the Eiffel Tower, Sagrada Familia or the Louvre is a great honour and an amazing source of pride. Especially because a Polish amusement park has overtaken Disneyland in the ranking as well as many other well-known European theme parks.”Jacek Bednarczyk/PAP

Energylandia, which is the biggest amusement park in Poland and has been open since years, features rides in five distinctive zones: Fairytale Land, the Family Zone, the Extreme Zone, the Water Park and the Dragon Town, laid out on an area of 43 hectares.

The theme park was only overtaken in the Google ranking by one other theme park, Germany’s Europa-park which came in at number 4.

Energylandia, which is the biggest amusement park in Poland and has been open since years, features rides in five distinctive zones: Fairytale Land, the Family Zone, the Extreme Zone, the Water Park and the Dragon Town, laid out on an area of 43 hectares.Energylandia

According to the Google ranking, the top three most popular attractions in Europe in 2021, which got the most Google maps searches, were the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona and the Louvre Museum in Paris, with the Collosseum in Rome at number 5 and the Plitvice Lakes in Croatia at number 6.

In the Google ranking based on the same data, but applied just to Poland, Energylandia came top of the Top 10 most searched for tourist attractions on Google maps in Poland in 2021.

In the Google ranking based on the same data, but applied just to Poland, Energylandia came top of the Top 10 most searched for tourist attractions on Google maps in Poland in 2021.Energylandia

Following Energylandia, the most popular attractions in Poland in 2021 were Wrocław Zoo, Łazienki Royal Park in Warsaw, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, the historic market square in Wrocław, Książ Castle, the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Manafaktura Łódz, the Wawel Royal Castle in Kraków and the Pier in Sopot.