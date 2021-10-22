Rock Rachon: Echoes of top court ruling, migration pressure escalates

The fence construction on the Polish border, the meeting of NATO defence ministers and the alliance’s reaction to the developments on the Belarusian frontier and the echoes of Poland’s top court ruling on constitution supremacy were the topics of the latest Rock Rachon episode.

In mid-October, the Polish parliament outvoted the resolution on constructing the fence on the border with Belarus. Poland is not a trailblazer in the field of protecting its frontier in such a way, as similar security measures have been taken by, for example, Estonia, Spain, and Israel.

However, the Polish border, which at the same time constitutes the eastern frontier of NATO, is attacked in an organised way. Thus, the defence ministers of the Alliance states met in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the matter.

In the latest Rock Rachon episode, Franak Viačorka, the consultant for US Agency for Global Media and a chief advisor to the Minsk oppositionist Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, gives an insight on the migration crisis issue from the Belarusian point of view. He pointed out that Alyaksandr Lukashenka had to show the world that he still holds firm power not only when it comes to internal affairs, but also to the retaliatory actions taken in reaction to sanctions on his regime imposed by the EU.

The defence ministers meeting coincided with the two-day European Council summit. Its agenda covers issues such as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, recent energy price increases, trade policy and migration policy. The topic of further sanctions against the Belarusian regime has also been raised in connection with the hybrid operation carried out at the EU’s borders.

Robert Pszczel, an independent political expert from Casimir Pulaski Foundation, shares his opinion on how NATO should react in the wake of the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border and hybrid warfare waged by Minsk.

Meanwhile, as Poland’s top court ruling regarding the inconsistency of certain provisions of EU treaties with the national constitution echoed loudly in the EU, Maciej Kożuszek, the head of the foreign desk of Gazeta Polska, analyses the aftermath of the heated debate that has taken place on the matter in the European Parliament recently.

Last but not least, Matthew Tyrmand, a Polish-American economist, publicist and social activist writing for “Do Rzeczy” and “Wprost” weeklies, shared his view on the upcoming midterm elections in the US.