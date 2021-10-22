Poland reports new 5,706 coronavirus cases on Friday, 59 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 5,706 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 59 deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 5,592 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 4,264 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 4,034 recorded the day prior, including 353 patients on ventilators, against the total of 910 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 181,800 people are under quarantine. So far 2,681,591 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 38,510,829 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,793,580 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.