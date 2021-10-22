Charity enthusiast Miss Polonia to fight for Miss World crown

Karolina Bielawska, the Miss Polonia 2019 will fly to Puerto Rico to get the chance to become the second Pole to hold the Miss World title. She told Poland IN how she felt about it and described her charity activities.

The Miss World 2021 contest is approaching. Representing Poland will be Karolina Bielawska, who was Miss Polonia 2019. The previous edition of the global competition was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Pole has an opportunity to become the second Pole to hold the Miss World title after Aneta Kręglicka in 1989. This year’s edition will take place in Puerto Rico.

“It is a whole package; then we have fast track talent. Cut talent competition; they had to have a challenge where the girls are able to have their speaking abilities checked so this all in one,” she said in reference to the quality of the beauty pageant.

Ms Bielawska, behind the scenes, does a lot of charity work. She’s especially fond of the Beauty with a Purpose part. “I truly love this idea because beauty with purpose means that we live of gratitude that we serve others with law, and it’s all about charitable work and to giving back to society to the communities,” she explained.







Miss Polonia, among others, worked as a volunteer to provide the homeless with food and vaccines. “Lately we have also built a first social bathroom for people in homeless crisis in Łódz, and I believe this is a huge success that I put my whole heart in so many organisations participated, and I believe that this project is extremely important due to the fact that it not only helps those people, to improve the health and hygiene and also mental health because now they are finally able to make the human interactions, because before they lacked some confidence in this area, but also it can give them back their dignity, and now that they can start each date with dignity that every human deserves,” she explained.

She mentioned her disappointment in the stereotype that the beauty pageant is just a “shallow parade of beauty”. She recalled that the pageant is not as simple as it looks and that there is more than meets the eye. She emphasised her excitement in representing Poland.

“It is also a huge privilege to represent my country, my beautiful Poland, and this prestigious competition because you know I am able to share our values, our tradition, our history. There are so many various fast track that I can take part in and this is like a huge honour,” she emphasised adding that the women participating in the pageant are very supportive of each other, supporting each other’s projects.







The 70th edition of the Miss World pageant is to be held on December 16, 2021 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica will crown her successor at the end of the event.