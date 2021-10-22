Netherlands most critical of Poland’s top court ruling – summit sources

The Dutch prime minister was most critical of Poland in a debate on its rule-of-law conflict with the EU on the first day of the EU summit in Brussels, EU sources have told PAP.

OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/PAP/EPA

The two-hour debate, provoked by a Polish constitutional court ruling which questions the primacy of EU over national law, showed a conciliatory attitude to the situation by most EU members, including Germany, France and Italy.

However, several countries, most notably the Netherlands, were critical of the ruling, which states that parts of the EU Treaties are inconsistent with the Polish constitution.

EC head Ursula von der Leyen said recently that the Polish ruling undermines the EU’s foundations and has caused “deep concern” in Brussels.

PAP’s sources have said that European Council President Charles Michel and von der Leyen appealed for non-escalation of the conflict and its resolution by dialogue.