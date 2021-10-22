PM calls for EC anti-monopoly enquiry into Gazprom – source

Olivier Matthys/POOL/PAP/EPA

Poland’s prime minister told a an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday that Poland wants the European Commission (EC) to use all available instruments to investigate Russian gas giant Gazprom for monopolistic practices, an EU source has told PAP.

PAP’s source said Mateusz Morawiecki had told the Council that energy price rises are due to market manipulations by Gazprom. PAP also learned that Poland had called for all member states to have gas reserves in order to increase resistance to such manipulation.

The source told PAP that according to Morawiecki, a report is needed on measures aimed at reducing energy costs in connection with the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS). He also highlighted the need to support low-income households.

EU leaders agreed Council conclusions on the energy issue, calling on the EC to investigate the gas and electricity markets as well as the ETS.

“The European Council invites… the Commission to study the functioning of the gas and electricity markets, as well as the EU ETS market, with the help of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Subsequently, the Commission will assess whether certain trading behaviours require further regulatory action,” the Council’s conclusions read.

The Council also called on the member states and EC to take action aimed at assisting households most threatened by rising energy costs, as well as enterprises taking into account the situation in each member state.

The EU heads of state and government also want the EC and the Council to take steps to guarantee affordable energy prices for European citizens and businesses in the medium term, strengthen energy market resistance, guarantee secure energy delivery and support energy transformation.