COVID-19: 5,706 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 5,706 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,961,923 including 203,973 still active. The number of active cases increased from 200,083 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 59 new fatalities – 10 from COVID-19 alone and 49 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 76,359.

According to the ministry, 181,800 people are quarantined and 2,681,591 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 203,973 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday, a total of 38,510,829 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,793,580 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 353 out of 910 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 243,369,763 coronavirus cases, 4,947,453 deaths and 220,533,898 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 46,174,547, India has the second most with 34,143,236 cases and Brazil third with 21,697,341.