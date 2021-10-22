More than 10,000 interventions from firefighters after strong wind in Poland

Polish firefighters set out for interventions, some 10,400 times since Thursday after strong wind passed through Poland. Four people died, and eighteen were injured, including seven firefighters.

Brigadier Karol Kierzkowski from the Masovian fire brigade said that in the morning the number of interventions would likely increase.







He added that during the night the most difficult conditions transpired in Lower Silesia, south-western Poland, where firefighters intervened 2,200 times.







In the Wielkopolskie province (western Poland) they set out 1,900 times and in Kujawsko-Pomorskie (central-western Poland) – 1,200 times.

The wind broke energy structures. Over 100,000 recipients were deprived of access to electricity. Four people died, and eighteen were injured, including seven firefighters.







On Friday, the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) issued first and second degree alerts against strong winds for provinces in the northern and central parts of Poland. The strongest wind will be on the coast, where gusts of wind can reach up to 110 kph.

First degree warnings were issued in the following provinces: Zachodniopomorskie, Lubuskie, Pomorskie, Kujawsko-Pomorskie, Wielkopolskie, Łódzkie, Mazowieckie, Podlaskie, Warmińsko-Mazurskie.

In the regions covered by the alerts, strong winds with an average speed of 35 kph to 50 kph were forecasted to occur, in the coastal belt from 50 kph to 65 kph, gusts up to 110 kph, from the south-west.

During the night from Friday to Saturday, the wind will gradually weaken, blowing gusts of up to 60-65 kph. Most of the country has rainfall, mostly in the north. The least amount of rainfall will be in the southeast. At night, the temperature will drop to 0°C-1°C in Podhale, southern Poland, 2°C-5°C in most of Poland and around 7°C on the coast. Snowfall is possible in the foothill regions and snow in the higher parts of the Tatras.

There will be occasional lightning on Saturday, but the temperatures will settle between 6°C-11°C. On Sunday, due to the boom in the centre of southern Poland, the weather is expected to improve. The wind will die down, the sun will appear from behind the clouds, although light rainfall will still be possible on the coast. The temperature during the day will reach 7°C-12°C.