COVID-19: More than 15,700 adverse reactions after vaccines in Poland

Some 15,700 cases of adverse reactions, most of which are mild, have been reported after the administration of over 38.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Poland, according to data published on government websites.

An adverse reaction to vaccination is a deterioration in health within a specified period of time after injection. Reactions can be of mild, serious or severe nature.

Apart from mild, that is, redness and short-term soreness at the injection spot, other reactions that have been reported include headache, fainting, shortness of breath, fever and dizziness.

In terms of exact numbers, from December 27, last year, when vaccination against COVID-19 began in Poland, a total of 38,439,839 doses have been administered. The number of adverse reactions is 15,769.

A total of 19,774,453 people are fully vaccinated, i.e. with two doses of preparations from Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, or with a single dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

All in all, 67,462,960 doses were delivered to Poland, 40,677,010 of which reached the vaccination points.