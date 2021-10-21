Football: Legia Warsaw suffers harsh Europa League defeat

Legia Warsaw did not cause another upset as they lost 0:3 against Napoli in an away game of the UEFA Europa League. Despite suffering a defeat, the Polish champions are still in the lead of Group I on 6 points.

The hosts, who desperately needed points to remain in the game for the playoff stage, took the initiative from the beginning of the match. Hirving Lozano (three times) and Dries Mertens had both decent goal chances but, much owing to the goalkeeper Cezary Miszta and the defenders, the halftime score was 0:0.

On the other hand, Legia, who started with Ernest Muci in front, could not even get close to Napoli’s penalty box and desperately endeavoured not to concede a goal.

Napoli continued to exert pressure on Legia as the second half kicked off. Diego Demme fired an incredible volley that came centimetres off the far post in the 53rd minute. The hosts should have been in the lead seven minutes later, but Belgian international Mertens missed an open goal.

Legia launched one of its few counterattacks in the 75th minute but Emreli’s shot missed the target. However, just one minute later, Napoli surprised the defence of the Polish champions and Insigne put them in the 1:0 lead. It was the moment when Legia’s wall fell into pieces. Although the goal by Victor Osimhen was ruled out in the 78th minute, he single-handedly broke the Polish defence line and doubled the lead 120 seconds later. The favourites settled the score in the added time when Matteo Politano made it 3:0.

Despite the loss, Legia is still in the lead of Group I on 6 points. Napoli leapfrogged Spartak Moscow and Leicester and are now second with 4 points. Both the Polish champions and the Italian side are due to face each other on November 4 in Warsaw.

SSC Napoli – Legia Warsaw 3:0 (0:0)

Goals: Lorenzo Insigne (76th), Victor Osimhen (80th), Matteo Politano (90+5).