More retailers testing rapid-delivery e-shopping

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Increasing numbers of Polish companies are testing immediate delivery e-shopping, with the sector’s potential attracting not only start-ups but the biggest players on the retail market, Thursday’s Puls Biznesu business newspaper reported.

The paper reported that recently the Biedronka chain of supermarkets, owned by Jeronimo Martins Polska, announced a joint project called BIEK with mobile delivery platform Glovo.

“They have offered customers the lightning fast transport of products ordered through an application,” Puls Biznesu wrote. “The waiting time for shopping: 15 minutes. The service will for now be available in six cities, and deliveries conducted in a radius of 2 kilometre from Biedronka’s distribution mini-centres.”

Puls Biznesu wrote that “Q-commerce,” or online trade with rapid delivery, has also interested the Żabka chain of convenience stores.

According to the paper, Żabka is working with the start-up Lite e-Commerce, which will create a pilot chain of ‘dark stores’ in Warsaw, local warehouses enabling delivery at an express pace. The new network will help it develop a new delivery service called Jush.

“The chain officially announced on Wednesday that it had started testing the Żabka Jush service, within the framework of which residents of several Warsaw districts will be able to order shopping from a catalogue of 1,300 products with the aid of an iOS application. The courier should deliver them within 15 minutes.”

The paper added that the prospects of a rapidly developing “q-commerce” sector had also enticed new players to become active on the market, start-ups with the backing of international investment funds.