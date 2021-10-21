Oil giant to build hydrogen refuelling stations

Polish oil giant PKN Orlen will build two hydrogen refuelling stations in Poznań and Katowice and a mobile station in Włocławek as part of “Clean Cities – Hydrogen mobility in Poland (Phase I)”, one of the largest domestic hydrogen production projects.

The concern received almost EUR 2 mln of non-returnable EU support for this purpose from the EU CEF Transport Blending Facility programme, supporting the development of alternative fuels. The company announced that the construction works would start at the turn of 2021 and 2022.

The company also announced that by 2030 it plans to build more than 50 hydrogen refuelling stations throughout Poland.

Hydrogen hubs will be built as part of the Orlen group in Trzebinia, Włocławek, and Płock, and the concern is also cooperating with local governments and municipal transport companies – potential recipients of hydrogen.

Meanwhile, Orlen’s first open-access, 24-hour hydrogen filling stations will be built in Poznań and Katowice, while a modular station will be built in Włocławek. They will be suitable for use by all hydrogen-powered vehicles – both in the 700 bar pressure standard for passenger cars and 350 bar for buses and heavy transport.

PKN Orlen explained that the demand of one bus for hydrogen fuel is 30 kg per day, which allows for covering a distance of approximately 300 km, while the capacity of, for example, Toyota Mirai passenger cars amounts to about 5 kg of hydrogen, which enables them to cover nearly 600 km. The company also pointed out that “the use of ecological hydrogen technology in transport will significantly contribute to the improvement of air quality and reduction of noise levels in cities”.

According to PKN Orlen, involvement in the development of alternative fuels is part of its strategy and efforts to achieve emission neutrality by 2050.

The level of investments in the area of already existing hydrogen structures in Poland has exceeded EUR 32 bn. The Mazovian Hydrogen Valley is to be created by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Participating entities, institutions and universities are to cooperate on the development and implementation of hydrogen technologies, coordinate research projects and create a system of solutions for education and training in the field of low-emission hydrogen technologies.