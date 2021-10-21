Polish and Israeli envoys attend ceremony commemorating Anders’ Army creation

A ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the creation of the Anders’ Army was held at the Polish war cemetery at Monte Cassino. It was attended by Polish ambassador Anna Maria Anders and Israeli ambassador Dror Eydar.

Ms Anders emphasised that this was a historic moment as special attention was paid to soldiers of Jewish origin in the army led by her father, General Władysław Anders.

Montecassino 🇵🇱🇮🇹 At my parents' grave today with Israel's Ambassador to Italy

For the first time, the Israeli ambassador took part in the ceremony at the cemetery at Monte Cassino. Dror Eydar stressed that General Anders’ Jewish soldiers contributed immensely to the establishment of the Jewish state by fighting for it in Palestine. He said that he had come to pay tribute to the memory of Poles and Jews who were fighting arm in arm.

“These Jews had two dreams. The first was to liberate Poland. Second – rebuild the Jewish state after two thousand years. General Anders contributed greatly to making this second dream come true,” he recalled.

Youth from the secondary school of General Anders in Chełm (Eastern Poland) and the Italian school in Fondi (central Italy), lit candles and laid stones on 18 graves of Polish Jews who died in the Battle of Monte Cassino.

Anders’ Army, formally the Polish Armed Forces in the East led by General Władysław Anders was created in the Soviet Union but, in March 1942, based on an understanding between the British, Polish, and Soviets, it was evacuated from the Soviet Union and made its way through Iran to Palestine.

There it passed under British command and provided the bulk of the units and troops of the Polish II Corps, a part of the Polish Armed Forces in the West, which fought in the Italian Campaign. Anders’ Army is notable for having been primarily composed of liberated POWs.

Up to 7,000 Jews, including 4,000 soldiers, were evacuated from the Soviet Union along with the Anders’ Army. While in Palestine, many of them, with General Anders’ permission, left the army to fight for the establishment of Israel. Over 800 participated in the entire Italian campaign. 30 were killed at Monte Cassino.