World’s oldest flint mine complex open to visitors once again

A modernised underground tourist route, a new permanent exhibition and a reconstructed Neolithic village are waiting for visitors at the Archaeological Museum and Reserve “Krzemionki”, enlisted in the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

On Wednesday, the renovated facility was officially made available to guests. The 1.5 km long tourist route in Krzemionki is the only facility of this type in the world open to a wider public. It presents the original excavations of Neolithic mines, mining heaps and shaft cavities that make up the unique industrial landscape from 5,000 years ago.

As part of the investment, two exhibition pavilions above the mine shafts were revitalised. An elevator has been installed, due to which visiting the route is also possible for people with disabilities.

In addition, the entire electrical installation and lighting in the underground part of the route were replaced. Lamps were installed in the walls and the ceiling of the corridors. This makes it easier to see the sites where miners worked several thousand years ago in search of flint.

The new route also allows the visitors to get acquainted with the geology of the region. They may also treat themselves by purchasing a unique souvenir – a copy of the oldest pictogram discovered on these lands, probably of a human figure, known as the “Great Mother”.

Moreover, as part of the project, a new exhibition “Lords of Flint” was designed and prepared. The exhibition presents the everyday life of a former Neolithic settlement. There are models of animals and miners, reconstructions of, among others, the burials of a man from the Mierzanowice culture and a cow from the Globular Amphora culture.

The world’s largest discovered prehistoric flint mine complex is located in Krzemionki, near Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, central Poland. The mines were established in the Neolithic and Early Bronze Age, about 5,000 years ago.