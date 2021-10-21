NS2 will enable Russia to use gas as pressure tool, PM warns

Commenting on the summit's planned focus on energy, Mateusz Morawiecki said Russia's gas supply policy was one of the reasons for the current steep energy price hikes.

Olivier Hoslet/PAP/EPA

The Nord Stream 2 (NS2) pipeline will enable Russia to use its natural gas resources as a pressure tool on Europe, Poland’s prime minister said on Thursday in Brussels ahead of an EU summit.

The EU summit starts Thursday afternoon. Heads of state and government of the member states will discuss, among other topics, the COVID-19 pandemic, rising energy prices, digital politics, trade, migration and “recent developments in the rule of law.”

The Polish prime minister stressed that Poland will not act under the pressure of blackmail. “We are ready for dialogue; we will talk about how to resolve the current dispute through agreement and dialogue.”

Commenting on the summit’s planned focus on energy, Mateusz Morawiecki said Russia’s gas supply policy was one of the reasons for the current steep energy price hikes. As the second reason he named speculations with CO2 emission rights.

Nord Stream 2 is the controversial Russian-German gas pipeline which bypasses Ukraine and endangers, according to its critics, energy security in Eastern Europe.

Morawiecki warned that NS2 will make Europe even more dependent on Russian gas and will put Europe at risk of blackmail by Moscow.

“The sooner Nord Stream 2 goes into operation, the easier it will be for Russia to exert pressure by means of its gas,” he said.