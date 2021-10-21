Poland ready for dialogue but will not succumb to blackmail: PM

Poland has no issues with the rule of law, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki before the inauguration of the EU summit in Brussels. The rule of law is one of the topics of the meeting of the leaders of 27 countries which started on Thursday afternoon.

“There are no differences between us and other member states. We are as faithful to the rule of law as other countries, said the head of the Polish government. Although he announced his readiness for dialogue, he highlighted at the same time that Poland would not agree to blackmail.

The PM said that he presented a plan of changes in the judiciary which “may address certain doubts” of the CJEU. In his opinion, some European institutions appropriated the right to decide on matters that do not fall within their competence.

Mateusz Morawiecki asserted that the ruling of the Polish Constitutional Court was not about questioning the EU treaties, but about the certainty that one judge could not question the status of another.

Following the recent ruling of the Constitutional Court on the primacy of the constitution over EU law, the prime ministers of Benelux and Sweden announced that they would like to discuss this topic at the summit. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki sent a letter to EU leaders on Monday, declaring his will to clarify the situation. On Tuesday, he discussed it in the plenary session of the European Parliament.

The issue of migration and protection of the EU external borders will be one of the topics on Friday, during the second day of the EU summit in Brussels. Mateusz Morawiecki added that Poland is praised for sealing borders and effectively protecting them against hybrid attacks. The head of government also said that Poland was right a few years ago, stressing that border protection is of the utmost importance, and not the forced relocation of migrants.

Prior to the EU summit, PM Morawiecki held three bilateral meetings in Brussels on Thursday – with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The meeting of the Visegrad Group prime ministers is also planned.