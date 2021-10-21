Baltic Pipe gas pipeline pulled onto Danish shore

“The operation of pulling Baltic Pipe ashore in Denmark has been completed,” the Baltic Pipe project Twitter account informed the public on Thursday.

“It was pulled with a wire rope through a 1 km long excavated tunnel off the coast in Faxe. The process was supported by Castoro 10 vessel which will complete installation of the last offshore pipeline section,” the post continued.

The construction of the offshore part of the Baltic Pipe, up to the so-called dry weld on Danish land, is the responsibility of the Polish gas transmission operator Gaz-System.

A similar operation on the Polish coast near Pogorzelica, north-western Poland, was completed in the first half of September.

The Baltic Pipe is a strategic project that is to create a new route of natural gas supplies from Norway to the Danish and Polish markets and to end-users in neighbouring countries. The gas pipeline will be able to transport 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually to Poland and 3 billion cubic meters from Poland to Denmark.

The pipeline is to become operational by October 1, 2022. The investors are the transmission operators: Danish Energinet and Polish Gaz-System.