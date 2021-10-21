Survey shows 90 percent of respondents support Poland’s EU membership

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Almost all Poles support Poland’s membership in the EU and only 6 percent oppose it, the latest CBOS poll shows.

Four percent of respondents are undecided. Compared to the previous survey, from December 2020, the group of supporters of Poland’s EU membership increased by 2 percentage points (pp) and those undecided has dropped by 2 pp.

Almost half of Poles (46 percent) think that the state authorities should accept EU decisions regarding the reform of the judiciary system. Thirty-three percent were against it and 21 percent hold no opinion on the matter.

The survey also showed that nearly half of the respondents (49 percent) believe delaying the approval of the National Reconstruction Plan by the European Commission on rule of law grounds and withholding Poland’s payouts from the EU’s post-pandemic Recovery Fund is an unacceptable form of pressure on the Polish authorities. These actions by the European Commission are approved by 31 percent.

Respondents were also asked whether the government should suspend mining in the Turow opencast lignite mine until the case was examined by the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU). Sixty percent said no, 21 percent of the pollees said that operations in Turow should be put on hold, and 19 percent did not express an opinion.

The Turow mine, which lies on the border with Germany and the Czech Republic, has been the subject of a complaint to the EU by the Czech Republic, which claims that plans to extend it threaten the environment and, especially, ground water on the Czech side of the border. On May 21, the CJEU demanded an immediate halt to mining at Turow under interim measures until a verdict is issued.

The CBOS survey was carried out from 4 to 14 October 2021 on a sample of 1,161 Poles (55.2 percent using the CAPI method, 28.9 percent – CATI and 15.9 percent – CAWI).