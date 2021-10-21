Belarus suspends issuing visas for Iraqi citizens: report

According to the tvp.info news website of the Polish public broadcaster TVP, Belarus has suspended issuing visas for Iraqi citizens. It is not known, however, whether this is a permanent or temporary decision of the country’s authorities.

“Visas are not being issued at the moment,” a person associated with Polish diplomacy told the website. They added that this has to do with “the growing problem in Belarus with migrants from the Middle East invited by the Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime.”

A few days ago, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority suspended flights to Belarus, and now only return flights from Belarus for Iraqi citizens are reported to be carried out.

It was also reported that some time ago, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stopped accepting visa applications at the Minsk airport for citizens of Egypt, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan and Syria.

A week ago, the Belarusian militia reported the arrest of 24 migrants from Iraq, who were then to be sent back to their country.

Since the beginning of October, there have been 11,300 attempts to illegally enter Polish territory from Belarus. This year, there were 22,900 such attempts in total.

From September 2, in the border zone with Belarus – in 183 towns in the Podlasie and Lublin provinces a state of emergency is in force. It was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers. Later on, the state of emergency was prolonged for another 60 days.