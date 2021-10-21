Poles use cashless payments more often: survey

Poles are increasingly using cashless payments according to a study conducted by the Warsaw Institute of Banking and the Cashless Poland Foundation. The poll was carried out as part of the informational and educational campaign “It is worth paying cashless”.

The survey found that 64 percent of Poles use a credit card. Furthermore, shopping centres and large stores are places where the vast majority of Poles pay by card.

Finance, Funds and Regional Policy Minister, Tadeusz Kościński emphasised that cashless payments in Poland are becoming more and more popular. He added that they are comfortable and safe.

The deputy head of the Polish Bank Association, Włodzimierz Kiciński, said that cash is gradually in decline.

The vast majority of respondents – 61 percent – indicated marketplaces and bazaars as places where it is most often impossible to pay with a credit card.

The report also shows that when travelling abroad, people use the option of paying by card wherever possible – 28 percent, but over 30 percent avoid cashless transactions.

The research was carried out by the Pollster Research Institute. The survey was conducted in October on a representative group of 1,049 adult Poles.