Poland reports 5,592 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 46 deaths

Poland recorded 5,592 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 46 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 5,559 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 4,034 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 3,811 recorded the day prior, including 333 patients on ventilators, against the total of 876 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 157,147 people are under quarantine. So far 2,679,824 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 38,439,839 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,774,453 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.