COVID-19: 5,592 new cases in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 5,592 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,956,207 including 200,083 still active. The number of active cases increased from 195,939 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 46 new fatalities – 14 from COVID-19 alone and 32 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 76,300.

According to the ministry, 157,147 people are quarantined and 2,679,824 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 200,083 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 38,439,839 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,774,453 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 333 out of 876 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 242,853,467 coronavirus cases, 4,938,626 deaths and 220,132,454 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 46,092,362, India has the second most with 34,127,450 cases and Brazil third with 21,680,489.