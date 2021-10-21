Two-day summit of EU leaders begins on Thursday

A two-day summit of EU leaders will begin on Thursday. Energy prices, the COVID-19 pandemic, migration, international trade, the rule of law and digitisation are to be the main topics covered.

“During our first working session, we will address the current hike in energy prices which is challenging the post-pandemic recovery and severely affecting our citizens and businesses. Building on the Commission’s recent communication, we will look closely into what can be done at the EU and national level, both in terms of short term relief for those most affected as well as measures for the medium and long term,” Charles Michel, the head of the European Council (EC), wrote in an invitation to the summit published on Wednesday.

The next item on the agenda will be the situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic is not over yet and figures are on the rise in the several Member States. Vaccination has brought significant progress in the fight against COVID-19 but more still needs to be done, especially regarding vaccine hesitancy and disinformation. We will touch upon international solidarity, to ensure the speedy delivery of vaccines to countries most in need. We must also take action to ensure we are better prepared for pandemics in the future,” Mr Michel pointed out.

“We will also touch upon recent developments related to the Rule of Law during our working session,” he added.

The discussion during the working dinner will be devoted to trade.

“When it comes to the EU’s global influence, trade remains the most effective instrument in our toolbox. We will discuss how to best make use of this instrument, both in terms of the objectives we seek and in terms of the process for the involvement of Member States, in light of experiences over the last few years,” the head of the EC wrote.

On Friday, sessions will resume at 10.00 am. and be devoted to the topic of migration. Then, the summit participants will discuss the digital transformation of Europe, including cyber security.

According to Piotr Müller, spokesman for the Polish government, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet, among others, with the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel before the summit. He will also attend a coordination meeting of the heads of governments of the Visegrad Group (Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia) countries.