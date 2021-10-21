It is necessary to reorganise healthcare service: expert

“In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases, it is necessary to reorganise the healthcare service,” Prof. Magdalena Marczyńska from the Prime Minister’s Medical Council told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Wednesday. She added that the situation in hospitals in eastern Poland is deteriorating rapidly.

“It is necessary to review places in hospitals, especially in the Lubelskie and Podlaskie provinces. In particular when it comes to places of intensive care. Unfortunately, in these regions the level of vaccinations is low and it must be honestly said that the elderly and people with multiple diseases will die from COVID-19,” the medical council member emphasised.

There is a great reluctance to vaccinate against COVID-19 in some regions of Poland and there are no reasonable grounds or even hope that this situation will change.

“Of course, it is possible that in the spring of 2022 we will not be significantly affected by this epidemic. After these months of increased infections, more people will acquire immunity. But at what cost?,” prof. Marczyńska stressed.

The members of the Council pointed out that a draft bill should be submitted to the lower house of parliament to check whether someone was vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Otherwise, the introduction of restrictions for the unvaccinated will be a fiction, and as such, will not improve the situation in any way. What we can do in the present circumstances is technically prepared for the increase in cases in the following weeks,” prof. Marczyńska said.

In regards to lockdowns she stated that hard restrictions or lockdowns should not be introduced “because we all know the cost of such solutions and how many other negative effects they have”.