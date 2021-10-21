Canadian pianist wins 18th International Chopin Competition

“Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu from Canada took first place in the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition,” Artur Szklener, the head of the Fryderyk Chopin Institute, announced at night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Two Poles among finalists of 18th International Chopin Competition

see more

“Competitions help musicians develop. Some say competitions are not good for musicians, but they inspire me. If you have a passion for something, just do it. Do not look at others for what they say and think. Follow what you think is good for yourself. On your way you will always encounter failures, problems and negative people. At such moments you have to keep going,” Mr Liu told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) after the final concert.

Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu was born on May 8, 1997 in Paris. He graduated from the Conservatoire de musique du Québec à Montréal and collaborated with ensembles such as the Cleveland and Montreal Symphony Orchestras, the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra, the Orchestra of the Americas and the Camerata Jerusalem. He is also a laureate of many international piano competitions, including ones in Sendai, Montreal, Viseu and Tel Aviv.

BRUCE (XIAOYU) LIU IS THE WINNER OF THE 18TH CHOPIN COMPETITION! pic.twitter.com/g6aWb4YdPE

— Chopin Institute (@ChopinInstitute) October 21, 2021

The award for the best sonata performance was awarded to Alexander Gadjiev representing Italy. The Polish Radio Award for the best performance of mazurkas was awarded to Pole Jakub Kuszlik, and the winner of the award funded by the National Philharmonic for the best performance of the concert was Martin Garcia Garcia of Spain.

The winner of the competition will receive EUR 40,000 from the President of Poland. He will also get JPY 500,000 (EUR 3,764) from the Mayor of Hamamatsu, Japan. Moreover, the National Philharmonic guarantees an award of EUR 5,000 for the best performance of a concert.