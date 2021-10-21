Public healthcare problems fuel private sector: study

The lack of doctors, problems with getting to a specialist and long appointment deadlines cause people in Poland to seek help from private health practitioners. As it turns out, it is quite easy for a Pole to get private health insurance abroad, “Rzeczpospolita” wrote on Thursday.

According to a study carried out by “ARC Rynek i Opinia” research institute in cooperation with “Ergo Hestia” insurance company “almost half of Poles (46 percent) use both private and public health services, 39 percent only use state medical facilities, and 11 percent receive only private treatment. This differentiation is consistent with the assessment of quality. Poles have more confidence in private institutions, which are positively assessed by 61 percent of respondents,” the newspaper stated.

“Rzeczpospolita” added that “only every fourth Pole (24 percent) positively assesses the quality of services provided by the public health service”.

Moreover, in the event of a serious illness, treatment abroad is considered by 44 percent of Poles. While 26 percent declared that they are not interested in such treatment. 30 percent of respondents found it difficult to comment on this issue.

The study found that Poles regard Germany (42 percent), the US (33 percent) and Norway (17 percent) to have good healthcare. According to the daily, “if we had money, more than half of the respondents (55 percent) would consider treatment in Germany, 41 percent in the US, and 18 percent in Norway”.

Among the obstacles to going abroad for treatment, we mention costs (67 percent), language barriers (28 percent), the lack of knowledge about foreign medical facilities (25 percent) and problems related to the organisation of the trip (22 percent). “In addition, 19 percent of respondents do not know who could help with this type of trip,” Rzeczpospolita stated.