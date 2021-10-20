Almost half of employees in Poland expect a pay rise: report

Close to half of Poles expect a pay rise owing to labour shortages and rising inflation, a new survey carried out by the Gi Group, an employment agency, has found.

According to the survey, over 45 percent of respondents expect a salary increase, while only 6 percent fear their salaries may decrease.

The survey, carried out in September, mainly covered people who work or have worked in production, customer service, transport, shipping and sales.

Out of the optimistic group, 39 percent said they expect a raise of 30 percent, while 32 percent want to earn 20 percent more.

“The belief in an increase in wages most likely results from the current situation on the labour market – growing demand for employees and rising inflation. Some companies are already introducing more attractive rates, thus trying to stop employee rotation,” said Gi Group chief operating officer Ewa Klimczuk.

According to Statistics Poland (GUS) inflation hit 5.9 percent year on year in September 2021.