EU institutions violate Poland’s rule of law principles: President

President Andrzej Duda has accused European institutions of breaching EU treaties by interfering in the administration of justice in Poland, during an interview with Lithuanian television, a transcript of which was published on the website of the Chancellery of the President of Poland.

Polish, Lithuanian MPs call for further sanctions against Belarus

see more

“We joined the EU, we were bound by European treaties, and it is stipulated in these treaties that we give up some of our sovereignty to decide on certain issues within the EU. And we fully agree with that, no one has any doubts about that,” said the president.

However, the president made it clear that there are some areas that the EU has no right to interfere in, and this is what the Polish Constitutional Court made clear in a recent ruling that challenged the supremacy of EU law. He claimed that the EU treaties clearly state that the issue of the administration of justice is an internal matter of member states. By interfering in this area, Andrzej Duda said, “it is the European Commission and the European Court of Justice (CJEU) that violate the principle of the rule of law towards Poland.”

Furthermore, the president repelled accusations that Poland was hostile against the sexual minority communities. He stated that Poland has always been a tolerant country and to say that there have been LGBT-free zones in Poland is “nonsense and a lie.”

“We have never had any kind of persecution. There have been cases of persecution of people with sexual preferences in the EU countries, but not in Poland. There has never been a law against such people,” the president said.

“Feel free – what is done in one’s personal life, within the four walls of one’s own home or apartment, is one’s private matter,” he added.

In a speech at the European Parliament on Tuesday which met with criticism from European left MEPs, Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, presented the rationale behind a recent Constitutional Court’s verdict stating that Poland’s constitution takes precedence over EU treaties.