Third Covid-19 jab to be available in coming weeks, PM announces

Mateusz Morawiecki/Facebook

Covid-inoculated adult Poles will be able to receive a recommended third vaccine shot in several weeks’ time, Poland’s prime minister wrote on Facebook after a meeting of the Medical Council.

Morawiecki indicated third jabs would be available for persons over the age of 18 who have been fully inoculated for at least 6 months. So far, only people above the age of 50 and healthcare professionals were eligible for the third jab.

“We decided together with the health minister that the inoculations can begin in several weeks,” Morawiecki wrote.

The Medical Council discussed how to deal with the beginning fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in hospitals, prospects for speeding up inoculations for medical staff and planned upgrades for the country’s network of infectious disease clinics.