Booster COVID-19 vaccine for adults to start in few weeks: PM

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki informed the public on social media about another meeting with experts from the Medical Council. The booster COVID-19 vaccine will be available to people over 18 years of age within a few weeks.

“Another meeting with the experts of the Medical Council is behind us. During today’s meeting, I thanked my advisers for their recommendation to extend the group covered by booster vaccinations,” the Prime Minister wrote.

As he added, “together with the head of the Ministry of Health, Adam Niedzielski, we decided that vaccinations could begin within a few weeks.” “The booster dose will be available to people over 18 years old for whom at least 6 months have passed since the end of the basic vaccination schedule,” the PM wrote.

“The Council discussed the fourth wave of COVID-19, the need to accelerate the vaccination process and compulsory vaccinations for medical personnel. The ideas of new rules for securing hospital wards against virus transmission and planned investments in the Polish network of infectious hospitals,” were also discussed.

“I remind everyone about the need to comply with the applicable restrictions – especially in high-risk areas, and of course I encourage you to vaccinate yourself!” wrote Mr Morawiecki.

“We can all see that it is very bad. In my opinion, as well as other council representatives, the current level of immunity of the society, with real compliance with these simple rules, would allow us to control the epidemic. And it would certainly limit the drastic increases. One should not expect drastic increases inof epidemic restrictions. In Europe, virtually no country can afford lockdown and such drastic methods of combating this disease. Besides, everyone is already very tired of this epidemic. It is hard to expect that drastic restrictions would work, if even the regulation on wearing masks indoors closed doors is not respected,” assessed Konstanty Szułdrzyński from the Medical Council.