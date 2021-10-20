Ładoś Group leaders should get Righteous Among the Nations title: Israeli scholars

Holocaust researchers, professors Mordecai Paldiel and Daniel Blatman stated that the leaders of the Ładoś Group should be awarded the Righteous Among the Nations medal. This is one of the most important Israeli state decorations, awarded to people who saved Jews during WWII.

Exhibition on diplomats-saviours of Jews opens in Holocaust Museum LA

So far, the Yad Vashem Institute has awarded this distinction to only one member of the Group – Consul Konstanty Rokicki. Currently, a conference organised by the Pilecki Institute called “Decision: save people. Diplomats and aid operations during the Holocaust” is taking place in Warsaw. One of its topics is a summary of the research carried out so far on the Ładoś Group, a Polish-Jewish team operating during WWII in Switzerland under the direction of Ambassador Aleksander Ładoś.

“I think that if Konstanty Rokicki was honoured, why should not Ładoś? After all, they acted together. But sometimes it is about different types of politics, sometimes we have different attitudes of the survivors and people involved in the process. (…) I believe that Aleksander Ładoś should become Righteous for what he did during the war,” Professor Blatman stressed.

Professor Mordecai Paldiel, a historian, who for many years headed the Department of the Righteous in Yad Vashem, said that the leaders of the Ładoś Group met the criteria for being honoured with this title, recalling the example of Jose Artury Castellanos, Consul General of Salvador in Geneva, who received such a title, doing a similar job to Mr Ładoś.

In 2019, the Yad Vashem Institute awarded the title of Righteous only to Consul Konstanty Rokicki, who, as a member of the Ładoś Group, forged over a thousand Paraguayan passports. Ambassador Aleksander Ładoś and his deputy Stefan Ryniewicz were to receive only official thanks. However, at the end of last year, the then Israeli president, Reuwen Riwlin, in a letter to the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland in Zurich Markus Blechner, assured that Yad Vashem had received new documents and that the case of recognising two diplomats as Righteous is pending.

Passports of Latin American countries increased the chances of their holders to avoid transports to death camps. Many such people were sent to internment camps, and they could also count on a possible exchange for German prisoners of war. As a result of the research conducted by the Pilecki Institute team, the names of over 3,000 Jews involved in the Ładoś Group passport action were published. From this group, the identity of about 800 people who survived WWII was found.