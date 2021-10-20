EC and the CJEU violate Poland’s rule of law principles – president

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

President Andrzej Duda has accused European institutions of breaching EU treaties by interfering in the administration of justice in Poland.

Duda made the accusations during an interview with Lithuanian television, a transcript of which was published on the website of the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland.

“We joined [the EU], we were bound by European treaties, and it is stipulated in these treaties that we give up some of our sovereignty to decide on certain issues within the EU. And we fully agree with that, no one has any doubts about that,” said the president.

But Duda added that there are some areas that the EU has no right to interfere in, and this is what the Polish Constitutional Tribunal made clear in a recent ruling that challenged the supremacy of EU law.

The ruling has prompted the European Commission to warn Poland of possible repercussions because it considers the ruling and changes to the Polish judicial system to be at odds with European law.

But Duda claimed in the interview that the EU treaties clearly state that the issue of the administration of justice is an internal matter of member states.

By interfering in this area, Duda said “it is the European Commission and the European Court of Justice (CJEU) that violate the principle of the rule of law towards Poland.”

In a speech at the European Parliament on Tuesday, Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, presented the rationale behind a recent Constitutional Tribunal’s verdict stating that Poland’s constitution takes precedence over EU treaties.

Morawiecki’s speech met with criticism from most MEPs and his arguments were also countered by European Council president Ursula von der Leyen, who warned of possible repercussions against Poland.