COVID-19 pandemic ‘exploding’ in Poland: Health Min

Poland has seen “a pandemic explosion” over the last two days, with the number of COVID-19 infections doubling every week, Adam Niedzielski, the Health Minister said on Wednesday.
Poland has seen “a pandemic explosion” over the last two days, with the number of COVID-19 infections doubling every week, Adam Niedzielski, the Health Minister said on Wednesday.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69