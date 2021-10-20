Woman with a newborn child found among group of illegal migrants

The Border Guards (SG) protecting the frontier section in Kuźnica encountered a group of illegal immigrants from Iraq who managed to cross the Polish border. There was a woman in the group who had just given birth to a baby, said SG spokeswoman 2nd Lt. Anna Michalska.

Officer Michalska explained that a medical emergency team was called immediately. The Border Guard officers took the mother, child and father in the company car towards the ambulance to shorten the waiting time for help.

“At the moment, everyone is safe in the hospital,” said Lt. Michalska, adding that the child was a boy.

On Tuesday, border guards recorded 424 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Six illegal immigrants were arrested.

Since the beginning of the year, the Polish Border Guard has prevented over 20,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Every day more and more migrants, encouraged by the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime, try to illegally cross the EU-Belarusian border.