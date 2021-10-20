Spectre of armed conflict returns to Europe due to Russian policies: President

“Since the Russian aggression against Ukraine, a real specter of a conventional armed conflict has returned to our part of Europe for the first time in decades”, President Andrzej Duda said in Vilnius on Wednesday during the 2021 Lithuanian National Security Conference.

The Head of State emphasised that “this is a relatively new situation, which forces a different approach to security issues in our region”.

“Unfortunately, Russia continues to regularly demonstrate its strength and increases tension in the region, as it was during this year’s edition of the ZAPAD 2021 exercise, when military manoeuvers by the Russian army took place, among others, at Belarusian training grounds near the Polish and Lithuanian borders,” he added.

According to the President, “the response to the growing threat posed by our eastern neighbour must focus on the development of the structures of allied institutions”. Maintenance on the NATO eastern flank, as well as the fulfillment of financial obligations by each of the allies”.

“The current events on the borders of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are an unprecedented emanation of hybrid activities, which are in fact a hostile attack by the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime, while cynically exploiting people from the Middle East who hope for a better life in EU countries,” he stressed.

Andrzej Duda said that a common strategy is needed to effectively counter these new dangers. “Currently, two key documents are being developed in this area. First, the strategic concept of NATO and the strategic compass of the European Union,” he concluded.