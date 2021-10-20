EU court dismisses Polish airline complaint about Air Berlin assets acquisition

On Wednesday, the European General Court (EGC) dismissed the case brought by LOT Polish Airlines against the decisions of the European Commission allowing easyJet and Lufthansa to acquire certain assets of the Air Berlin group.

The case dates back to 2017, when Lufthansa received the EU green light from the European Commission to buy Air Berlin’s subsidiary LGW in return for giving up some slots at Duesseldorf airport.

In another deal, EasyJet secured unconditional clearance from the EU competition enforcer for the 40 million euros ($46.5 million) deal in 2017, which included some of Air Berlin’s operations at Tegel airport, leases for up to 25 A320 aircraft and about 1,000 Air Berlin pilots and cabin crew.

LOT, as a competitor of easyJet and Lufthansa, assessed that the analysis carried out by the EC was incorrect both in terms of method and results, and therefore brought two actions to the EGC for annulment of both contested decisions.

However, the EU court did not share the opinion of the Polish carrier and took the side of the European Commission.

“The General Court dismisses the actions of Polskie Linie Lotnicze ‘LOT’ against the Commission decisions authorising the mergers concerning the acquisition by easyJet and Lufthansa, respectively, of certain assets of the Air Berlin group,” the decision stated.