Poland reports 5,559 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 75 deaths

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland recorded 5,559 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 75 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 3,931 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 3,811 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 3,592 recorded the day prior, including 329 patients on ventilators, against the total of 867 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 134,740 people are under quarantine. So far 2,678,423 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 38,373,412 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,756,793 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.