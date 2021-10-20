Security Service of Ukraine shut down illegal migration channel to EU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced that they have detected and blocked an illegal migration route to EU countries. It was used by Ukrainians and foreigners, who paid approximately EUR 4,300 and were provided with counterfeit documents.

According to the SBU, the activity was organised by a resident of Khmelnytskyi oblast, western Ukraine, who worked as an insurance agent and found “clients willing to migrate” through personal contacts.

The services he provided included obtaining a foreign passport and an identity document of an EU country. Original forms were used to forge documents, the SBU claimed.



The man was detained while accepting a UAH 61,000 (EUR 1,994) remuneration for a package of documents enabling a trip to Lithuania. The “client” was to receive a Lithuanian passport, an ID card and a Lithuanian driving license.



The detainee was charged with the illegal smuggling of people across the state border of Ukraine.



Investigators are determining all the circumstances of the operation and looking for others related to this practice. According to the SBU, the forms were original which may indicate that the man responsible had accomplices abroad.