Rock Rachon: Poland under fire during EP debate

On Tuesday, a debate was held in the European Parliament (EP) on the verdict of the Polish Constitutional Court, which ruled that in matters where Poland has not delegated its competences to the EU, the national Polish constitution has precedence over EU law.

The European institutions considered this verdict a challenge to the European principles. Ursula von Der Leyen, the head of the European Commission (EC), therefore announced three types of actions against Poland.

Those consisted of legally challenging the judgement of the Polish Constitutional Court, the conditionality mechanism and the “Article 7 procedure”, meaning suspending certain rights of a member state.

The Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who was speaking at the EP, noted serious doubts about which the Polish Constitution Court had spoken.

Since Poland is not the only country to present such doubts, Mr Morawiecki quoted the verdicts of the other member states’ Constitutional Courts, such as those in Germany and France, which took the same line as Poland.

The second part of the programme focused on the analysis of the Prime Minister’s speech and recent death of Collin Powell, the former US Secretary of State.

Rock Rachon’s guests were Dominika Ćosić, Maximilian Krah and Matthew Tyrmand.