Poland’s manufacturing rises y/y in September – stats office

Bartłomiej Zborowski/PAP

Poland’s industrial output rose by 8.8 percent year on year in September 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Wednesday.

Month on month, industrial output decreased by 11.0 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected September’s manufacturing to grow by 8.2 percent year on year and to fall by 10.2 percent month on month.

Seasonally adjusted industrial production went up by 8.7 percent year on year and by 0.9 percent month on month in August.

Manufacturing prices went up by 10.2 percent year on year in September and by 0.7 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected September’s producer prices to go up by 10.0 percent year on year and by 0.7 percent month on month.