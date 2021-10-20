COVID-19: 5,559 new cases in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 5,559 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,950,616 including 195,939 still active. The number of active cases increased from 190,581 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 75 new fatalities – 21 from COVID-19 alone and 54 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 76,254.

According to the ministry, 134,740 people are quarantined and 2,678,423 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 195,939 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 38,373,412 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,756,793 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 329 out of 867 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 242,425,143 coronavirus cases, 4,930,782 deaths and 219,730,210 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 45,996,507, India has the second most with 34,108,996 cases and Brazil third with 21,664,879.