Opposition activities encourage Lukashenka’s aggression, says Deputy PM

“The hybrid war is taking place on two fronts: on the border and in Warsaw. The formation of these two fronts encouraged Lukashenka and Putin to escalate and strengthen their aggression,” the head of the Law and Justice party (PiS) and deputy Prime Minister, Jarosław Kaczyński said in an interview for “Gazeta Polska” weekly.

In the extensive interview, the deputy Prime Minister accused the Polish opposition parties of supporting actions aimed at weakening Poland and the whole region.

“If the reaction in Poland on this matter was different, if there was unity and cooperation, the undertaken methods would have had a completely different course,” he emphasised.

The head of PiS said that the ongoing Russian-Belarisuan hybrid aggression towards Poland is the consequence of the opposition defining itself as a “total opposition”, “rejecting the rules of democracy and recognising itself as the only possible and legal power. (…) Totality pushed them to support aggression against Poland”.

He inferred that a loss in the next elections could be the only impulse for some kind of reflection for the opposition.

Since the beginning of the year, the Polish Border Guard has prevented over 20,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Every day more and more migrants, encouraged by the Lukashenka regime, try to illegally cross the EU-Belarusian border.